Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service

Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to...
Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to celebrate 75 years. On July 1st, 1948, Governor Earle Clements signed off on an act that established the Kentucky State Police.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to celebrate 75 years.

On July 1st, 1948, Governor Earle Clements signed off on an act that established the Kentucky State Police.

“With a stroke of a pen, Kentucky became the 38th state to have a statewide police organization,” Capt. Paul Blanton said.

Within the crowd taking in the agency’s history was its future Cadet Class 103. The largest class in nearly a decade, they received some words of wisdom from past troopers along the way.

“There’s a lot riding on your shoulders and a lot of people who are looking over your shoulders,” said retired Lt. Col. Robert Milligan. “So continue to look forward. Don’t look back.”

While these troopers say their core values haven’t wavered over the past three-quarters of a century, they have seen this agency evolve.

Retired Colonel Linda Mayberry is the highest-ranking female trooper in KSP history. She remembers a time when the makeup of this agency was much different.

“When I joined the KSP troopers, only a few policewomen, most of whom in larger metropolitan police departments, and in the late 1970s Kentucky only had one woman trooper,” said Mayberry.

With 31 active woman troopers and over 400 female civilian personnel now, she welcomes the changes KSP has made and looks forward to what the next 75 years hold.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning
Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, KSP received a call for assistance from Vine Grove...
KSP investigate Hardin Co. murder-suicide
21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing...
Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting
21-year-old Michael Combs, who was also in the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead...
KSP investigating fatal Lee County collision

Latest News

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power proposes rate change
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of storms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day for rounds of heavy rain