Lexington Sporting Club Plays to Draw in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WKYT) -Lexington Sporting Club (3-5-5) played to a 2-2 draw at WakeMed Soccer Park against North Carolina FC to extend its unbeaten run to five games.

The draw, which saw the first goals of the season for Tate Robertson and Will Baynham, giving the club 14 playoff points, standing at 9th place in the league standings.

Next up for Lexington SC is another road trip, this time to Wisconsin to face off against Forward Madison FC on Thursday, June 22. The club will then return home to Toyota Stadium for a third matchup against Tormenta FC on July 2.

