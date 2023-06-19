Everyday Kentucky
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, officers were in the area of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue to apprehend a wanted person.

While officers were attempting to apprehend their initial suspect another person attempted to carjack an officer with a gun.

One of the officers shot the person with their service weapon and began life saving measures. The individual was transported to UofL hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police will be leading the investigation.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said that the individual was a white man in his 20s.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 10-year veteran with LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

