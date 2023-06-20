Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters

People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six...
People in Milwaukee gather to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2023. Officials say at least six teenagers were shot around where the Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to police and fire officials.(WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Milwaukee arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up.

The two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ, police said in a news release.

The other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside of the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

It was one of many shootings that took place across the country over a bloody holiday weekend.

“It’s just freaking heartbreaking. We have to do better as parents. We have to do better as adults in the community,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake
Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
Low Pressure
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges
Affordable housing continues to be a pressing need in the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda...
Ribbon cut on new complex in Lexington; need for affordable housing remains pressing
People came from across the commonwealth and beyond to celebrate the Lexington Pride Festival...
‘It’s a little bit of a mixed bag’: Organizers discuss big change to Lexington Pride Festival
Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity