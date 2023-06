KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Knox County.

The Knox County Deputy Coroner says crews found a body on Hall Circle around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Several agencies responded.

The cause of death is unknown.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The name of the victim has not been released.

