Demonstration demands ‘Justice for Amber’ following suspected murder of Floyd County woman

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - When Amber Spradlin was found dead in a home on Arkansas Creek in the Martin community, her family and friends were left in shock. Now, as Kentucky State Police investigates her murder, her loved ones are left searching for answers.

“Amber was great. She would light up a room when she walked in and she was the true definition of what a friend should be,” said Spradlin’s friend Makayla Roberts.

A demonstration was held in downtown Prestonsburg on Tuesday in an effort to keep Spradlin’s story alive and her name echoing through the streets of the Star City. Loved ones gathered together at the city’s main stage before marching around the city.

“To demand that the justice system here in Floyd County actually put them in jail and prosecute them for the death of this woman,” said Sandy Brookover, a concerned community member.

With those involved sporting signs, the messages ranged from “Justice for Amber” to “What’s done in the dark will come to the light.” The family said the most important reason for the meeting was to remind the public that the person responsible for her death is still hiding in the shadows.

“I just hope that it raises awareness, you know, to not trust everybody you’re around. And to be more cautious,” said Roberts.

She says it was nice to see the community show up for Spradlin since she always showed love for them.

“Amber loved everybody. You know, she was one of these people that loved with her whole heart. And it’s really good to see the community come together and raise awareness for such a senseless crime like this,” said Roberts.

The family said they have no intention of delaying the investigation or interfering, and just hope to see the person responsible for Spradlin’s death pay for the crime.

