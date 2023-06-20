Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Demonstration demands ‘Justice for Amber’ following suspected murder of Floyd County woman

Family and friends of Amber Spradlin are searching for justice.
Family and friends of Amber Spradlin are searching for justice.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - When Amber Spradlin was found dead in a home on Arkansas Creek in the Martin community, her family and friends were left in shock. Now, as Kentucky State Police investigates her murder, her loved ones are left searching for answers.

“Amber was great. She would light up a room when she walked in and she was the true definition of what a friend should be,” said Spradlin’s friend Makayla Roberts.

A demonstration was held in downtown Prestonsburg on Tuesday in an effort to keep Spradlin’s story alive and her name echoing through the streets of the Star City. Loved ones gathered together at the city’s main stage before marching around the city.

“To demand that the justice system here in Floyd County actually put them in jail and prosecute them for the death of this woman,” said Sandy Brookover, a concerned community member.

With those involved sporting signs, the messages ranged from “Justice for Amber” to “What’s done in the dark will come to the light.” The family said the most important reason for the meeting was to remind the public that the person responsible for her death is still hiding in the shadows.

“I just hope that it raises awareness, you know, to not trust everybody you’re around. And to be more cautious,” said Roberts.

She says it was nice to see the community show up for Spradlin since she always showed love for them.

“Amber loved everybody. You know, she was one of these people that loved with her whole heart. And it’s really good to see the community come together and raise awareness for such a senseless crime like this,” said Roberts.

The family said they have no intention of delaying the investigation or interfering, and just hope to see the person responsible for Spradlin’s death pay for the crime.

You can follow their search for answers here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County

Latest News

Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens new behavioral health unit
Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens new behavioral health unit
Joshua Rogers
Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard pleads guilty in sodomy case involving inmate
ONE Lexington presented their program’s success to lawmakers in Frankfort Monday afternoon.
ONE Lexington leaders discuss efforts to lower crime
Affordable housing continues to be a pressing need in the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda...
Ribbon cut on new complex in Lexington; need for affordable housing remains pressing
People came from across the commonwealth and beyond to celebrate the Lexington Pride Festival...
‘It’s a little bit of a mixed bag’: Organizers discuss big change to Lexington Pride Festival