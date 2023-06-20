FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching More Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in one heck of a wet pattern across the region and this doesn’t look to break anytime soon. Rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms take us through the week with a similar setup possible next week.

All in all, many of us will pick up more rain in a week than what’s normal for the entire month of June. Some of us are almost there with 1″-4″ of rain already since Sunday.

Rounds of showers and storms are with us once again today with the focus of heaviest rain across the southern half of the state. Local high water issues will be possible once again.

Our low sinks to the south on Wednesday but it will continue to send showers and storms at us from the east.

The low then begins to lift back to the north on Thursday and will cross the region again by Friday and Saturday. Additional rounds of showers and storms will be likely during this time.

Scattered storms continue into the weekend as we see much more in the way of dry hours. That won’t last long as another system drops in by Monday and Tuesday. More showers and storms will be likely as temps stay cooler than normal.

