Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard pleads guilty in sodomy case involving inmate

Joshua Rogers
Joshua Rogers(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Fayette County Detention Center employee has pleaded guilty in a sodomy case.

Joshua Rogers is a former corrections officer there, and the case involved an inmate.

Under federal law, an inmate cannot consent to sex or sexual conduct with corrections officers and jail employees. Rogers faced a charge of third-degree sodomy.

His sentencing is set for August 17.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County

Latest News

ONE Lexington presented their program’s success to lawmakers in Frankfort Monday afternoon.
ONE Lexington leaders discuss efforts to lower crime
Affordable housing continues to be a pressing need in the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda...
Ribbon cut on new complex in Lexington; need for affordable housing remains pressing
People came from across the commonwealth and beyond to celebrate the Lexington Pride Festival...
‘It’s a little bit of a mixed bag’: Organizers discuss big change to Lexington Pride Festival
It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to...
Good Question: How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?