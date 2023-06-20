Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard pleads guilty in sodomy case involving inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Fayette County Detention Center employee has pleaded guilty in a sodomy case.

Joshua Rogers is a former corrections officer there, and the case involved an inmate.

Under federal law, an inmate cannot consent to sex or sexual conduct with corrections officers and jail employees. Rogers faced a charge of third-degree sodomy.

His sentencing is set for August 17.

