Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard pleads guilty in sodomy case involving inmate
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Fayette County Detention Center employee has pleaded guilty in a sodomy case.
Joshua Rogers is a former corrections officer there, and the case involved an inmate.
Under federal law, an inmate cannot consent to sex or sexual conduct with corrections officers and jail employees. Rogers faced a charge of third-degree sodomy.
His sentencing is set for August 17.
