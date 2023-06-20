Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?

It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to...
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to come on down?

For today’s Good Question, Johnny asks, “How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?”

To get inside the taping, there are several steps you have to take, including traveling to Los Angeles. Even then, you aren’t guaranteed a spot on the stage.

First, you apply for tickets through the show’s website.

You do have to meet some qualifications, including:

  • You are at least eighteen (18) years of age.
  • You or your family members are not affiliated with the show or CBS
  • You are not presently a candidate for public office.
  • Within the last ten (10) years, you have not been a contestant on THE PRICE IS RIGHT.

Then, plan your trip to California and prepare to wait in line.

The Washington Post detailed the process of producers interviewing possible contestants as they wait for the show to start. They choose people who are high energy, not only for the contestants but also to ensure a good crowd.

The show is switching filming locations because Television City is undergoing renovations. Their website says they’ll start filming new episodes, with an audience, near the end of July.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

