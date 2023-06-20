Everyday Kentucky
‘It’s a little bit of a mixed bag’: Organizers discuss big change to Lexington Pride Festival

People came from across the commonwealth and beyond to celebrate the Lexington Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Pride is this weekend, and the community has had mixed reactions to a big change to the event.

This year, Lexington Pride will be inside.

Organizers say that the change is ultimately a good thing for the community.

In years past, the Lexington Pride Festival has filled the streets of downtown Lexington.

“The Lexington Pride Festival is the largest public event hosted here in the City of Lexington,” said the Festival’s Chair, Jeremy Ellis. “We get about 30 to 40,000 people.”

Ellis says the event has only continued to grow each year, so much so that they’ve outgrown the footprint the City allows anyone to use for outdoor events downtown. That’s why, this year, Lexington Pride has moved inside to Central Bank Center.

“It’s a little bit of a mixed bag. Some people are really excited about the move. It allows us to be more accessible to folks who may not have been able to participate either the heat or mobility issues,” said Ellis.

The move will allow the event to be fully ADA-accessible. While the venue change required the festival to charge a one-time $10 entry fee, this cost will be waived for anyone who can’t afford to pay.

Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign of Kentucky says lots of Pride events take place indoors, and it doesn’t make folks any less proud.

“indoor, outdoor; it’s not going to affect the fact that we’re going to be gathering community building collective power finding the strength in numbers for LGBTQ+ community because what I’m seeing this year in pride festivals all across Kentucky is that they are bigger than ever before,” said Hartman.

If history is any indication, Lexington Pride will also be bigger than ever. Ellis says moving indoors will make the event safer too.

“Down here at the Plaza, we’re fully exposed to anything. Anybody can walk in at any time. We have no control. So moving over to Central Bank Center, we have a little bit more control of people coming in and out,” said Ellis.

Lexington Pride will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be a free “Drag Me to Pride” shuttle throughout the day, running folks from the courthouse plaza to Central Bank Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

