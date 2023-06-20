Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy showers will be back again

Locally heavy rain possible
Locally heavy rain possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat of more locally heavy rain is back again today.

Today’s weather forecast indicates that it won’t be as wet as yesterday, but there are still chances of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. Due to this, we are maintaining our First Alert Weather Day status to keep you informed and prepared. However, any issues that arise are expected to be isolated and not widespread.

Looking ahead, the forecast doesn’t show significant improvement over the coming days. We can anticipate several rounds of showers and storms passing through the region. While it is unlikely to experience a complete washout, there will be periods of rainfall lasting several hours. However, these prolonged showers will not persist throughout the entire day.

The pattern of intermittent rain will continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. The showers and storms will persist, although the threat of heavy rainfall will gradually diminish by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake
Low Pressure
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A First Alert Weather Day
Nearly a dozen shootings were reported across Kentucky over the weekend. Of the four...
Experts monitoring nationwide spike in murder-suicides

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Low Pressure
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A First Alert Weather Day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of storms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day for rounds of heavy rain