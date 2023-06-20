Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy showers will be back again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat of more locally heavy rain is back again today.

Today’s weather forecast indicates that it won’t be as wet as yesterday, but there are still chances of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. Due to this, we are maintaining our First Alert Weather Day status to keep you informed and prepared. However, any issues that arise are expected to be isolated and not widespread.

Looking ahead, the forecast doesn’t show significant improvement over the coming days. We can anticipate several rounds of showers and storms passing through the region. While it is unlikely to experience a complete washout, there will be periods of rainfall lasting several hours. However, these prolonged showers will not persist throughout the entire day.

The pattern of intermittent rain will continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. The showers and storms will persist, although the threat of heavy rainfall will gradually diminish by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.