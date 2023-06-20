Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens new behavioral health unit(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Children’s Hospital unveiled a new space within the facility called the Behavioral Health Unit.

The new behavioral health unit inside Kentucky Children’s Hospital is a 17-bed inpatient space.

It accommodates 5-year-olds to 11-year-olds on one wing and 12-year-olds to 17-year-olds on the other wing.

There is an outdoor space, a place for artwork, a quiet room to inspire calmness and a day room for social interaction.

This is an expansion from the old behavioral health unit at Good Samaritan Hospital, which had a 10-bed inpatient unit.

Dr. Amy Meadows, the Division Chief of Child and Adolescents Psychiatry, says when the old unit was constructed, it was built without children in mind.

“Whereas this every aspect of the design is really for kids and adolescents, so for the colors, the chairs, the size of the rooms, everything has been designed with kids in mind,” said Dr. Meadows.

Dr. Meadows says patients who come here have a variety of mental illnesses, from anxiety to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia and the most common depression.

Because of those circumstances, there are several safety measures in place, like shatterproof glass, no locks or door nobs, no electrical cords, no hard edges and heavy furniture that would be difficult to toss around.

“We really wanted to build this to the highest safety standards. To the highest standard of care, and so we took design inspiration to be as safe as possible,” said Dr. Meadows.

Unfortunately, Dr. Meadows says there’s a growing need for places like this for America’s youth.

“This is one step in addressing that need along with a lot of others that Kentucky Children’s Hospital is taking, but this is something that is an important step,” said Dr. Meadows.

Healthcare workers there say isolation can make mental illness worse, and they encourage patients to socialize because group therapy might be the medicine they need.

“If we can show kids that they are not alone. If we can show kids that there are other kids going through what they’re going through and maybe further along in their recovery journey, that can be really important and really powerful,” said Dr. Meadows.

Development of the new wing started back in 2018.

The behavioral unit will start taking patients on Sunday, June 25.

