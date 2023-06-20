Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigates officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation following an officer-involved shooting in...
Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation following an officer-involved shooting in Boyd County.
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOYD CO., Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday night in Boyd County.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the shooting, according to KSP.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

