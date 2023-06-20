Kentucky State Police investigates officer-involved shooting

BOYD CO., Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday night in Boyd County.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the shooting, according to KSP.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

