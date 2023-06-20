Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River, reported seeing a bear.(WKYT viewer)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An unusual search is underway right now in Lexington.

People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River, reported seeing a bear.

Jane Harrod says her family has owned land in the area for as long as Kentucky has been Kentucky.

“There’s a lot of history here,” said Harrod. “This was an old place you could cross the river. The buffalo crossed.”

Her property is picturesquely perched in the hills above the Kentucky River, leaving the hustle and bustle of Lexington far behind.

Those large wildlife sightings have become scarce for Harrod - until now.

“The cats tipped me off. I reached out to pet one, and it dove under the bed,” said Harrod.

When she got up and looked, a black bear was peeking in her window. Harrod scared it off, but it came back twice.

“I looked out again, and it’s on the post next to the barn, standing up on the fence just peering at the window, like, ‘Hmm, I wonder if I can try this again?’” said Harrod.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife tells us that bear roaming is typical for young males at this time of year as they are out on their own for the first time and looking for a new home, even if that search brings them close to some very urban areas.

Harrod and her neighbors think this young bear could be one of the cubs that were spotted with its mother in this same area exactly one year ago. It also paid a visit to Cory Shenk.

“It looks like it was probably a year old and maybe momma had said, ‘Alright, you have to go off on your own.’ So, I think they’re possibly connected in that way, and I think it’s kinda cool,” said Harrod.

While the encounters were startling, they know this bear is just foraging. These neighbors encourage others in the area to just be smart with food and take precautions.

“I’ve gotten lax about throwing a tomato or a banana peel out on the ground to compost,” said Harrod. “I won’t be doing that anymore.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake
Low Pressure
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A First Alert Weather Day
Nearly a dozen shootings were reported across Kentucky over the weekend. Of the four...
Experts monitoring nationwide spike in murder-suicides

Latest News

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Locally heavy rain possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy showers will be back again
A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Body found in Knox County