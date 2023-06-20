ONE Lexington leaders discuss efforts to lower crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After several years of increased gun violence in the community, numbers are trending downward in the City of Lexington.

ONE Lexington presented their program’s success to lawmakers in Frankfort Monday afternoon.

“Last year at this time, Lexington had 24 homicides, 19 of which were gun-related. So far this year, we’ve had nine homicides,” said ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Devine Carama sat before legislators touting some of the work ONE Lexington has done in the City over the last few years to combat gun violence.

“The hardest part is when a homicide happens,” said Carama. “When one of these young people lose a loved one or a friend, that’s when it’s really hard to mediate a conflict, so the earlier we can get to it, the better our chances are.”

Carama, Kenneth Payne and Larry Johnson are the trio working with community partners like UK Health Care and Fayette County Schools to prevent, intervene, enforce and re-enter.

Carama says their approach combines resources from neighbors, social services, faith, justice and law enforcement community.

“One of the main things that we hear from young people and their parents when it comes to mental health practitioners, I want somebody who looks like me or understands what I’m going through. We really struggle finding mental health practitioners of color,” said Carama.

Carama stressed that this hasn’t been a one-size fits all approach. Some programs that are working in other similarly sized metro’s just didn’t fit with cultural and systemic issues in central Kentucky. However, he says he and his team will continue working to save lives in the Commonwealth.

