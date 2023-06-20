Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

ONE Lexington leaders discuss efforts to lower crime

ONE Lexington presented their program’s success to lawmakers in Frankfort Monday afternoon.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After several years of increased gun violence in the community, numbers are trending downward in the City of Lexington.

ONE Lexington presented their program’s success to lawmakers in Frankfort Monday afternoon.

“Last year at this time, Lexington had 24 homicides, 19 of which were gun-related. So far this year, we’ve had nine homicides,” said ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Devine Carama sat before legislators touting some of the work ONE Lexington has done in the City over the last few years to combat gun violence.

“The hardest part is when a homicide happens,” said Carama. “When one of these young people lose a loved one or a friend, that’s when it’s really hard to mediate a conflict, so the earlier we can get to it, the better our chances are.”

Carama, Kenneth Payne and Larry Johnson are the trio working with community partners like UK Health Care and Fayette County Schools to prevent, intervene, enforce and re-enter.

Carama says their approach combines resources from neighbors, social services, faith, justice and law enforcement community.

“One of the main things that we hear from young people and their parents when it comes to mental health practitioners, I want somebody who looks like me or understands what I’m going through. We really struggle finding mental health practitioners of color,” said Carama.

Carama stressed that this hasn’t been a one-size fits all approach. Some programs that are working in other similarly sized metro’s just didn’t fit with cultural and systemic issues in central Kentucky. However, he says he and his team will continue working to save lives in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County

Latest News

Joshua Rogers
Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard pleads guilty in sodomy case involving inmate
Affordable housing continues to be a pressing need in the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda...
Ribbon cut on new complex in Lexington; need for affordable housing remains pressing
People came from across the commonwealth and beyond to celebrate the Lexington Pride Festival...
‘It’s a little bit of a mixed bag’: Organizers discuss big change to Lexington Pride Festival
It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to...
Good Question: How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?