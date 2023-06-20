Ribbon cut on new complex in Lexington; need for affordable housing remains pressing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing continues to be a pressing need in the City of Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton says it’s something city officials are actively working on. One of the ways is by cutting the ribbon on Lexington’s newest affordable housing community located in the Winburn neighborhood.

The Alcove at Russell says their first resident moved in back in March and as of June the property is more than 26% occupied.

“Housing is everything. Housing is education. Housing is healthcare. Housing is stability. It’s employment. You know, you can’t do any of those things if you’re not stably housed,” said Charlie Lanter, commissioner of Lexington Housing Advocacy & Community Development.

Lanter says it’s important to have affordable housing options all over the city.

“People should have a choice about where they want to live,” said Lanter. “Maybe they’re from this area, and they want to stay in this area. It’s always good to have a diversity of options.”

The Alcove has more than 200 units. There are 1,2, and 3-bedroom units and a host of amenities. The complex is LDG Development’s second in Lexington. Representatives say it’s for working families who earn more than $53,000 annually for a family of four.

Lanter says the need is evident.

“My office gets calls every day from folks that are looking for units, and this is a great tool for us,” said Lanter.” This will give us 202 more units that we can refer folks to.”

Mayor Gorton says since 2014 the city has spent millions of dollars to build or preserve 3,200 affordable housing units. Lanter says so far for 2023, the city has more than 800 units that have or are getting ready to come online. He says their focus isn’t just on being affordable though.

“I think when people hear affordable housing, they think low-income housing; they think public housing. Those stigmas are really not what we’re talking about here,” said Lanter. “These are places where really anybody would want to live.”

The City says this new apartment complex doesn't eradicate the issue of affordable housing in Lexington, but it shows they're committed to chipping away at it.

If you’d like to learn more or are in need of affordable housing, you can contact Lexington’s Housing Advocacy and Community Development department by email or call 859-280-8425.

