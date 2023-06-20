Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation underway in Portland neighborhood
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning
Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
FILE - Pride flags, a symbol celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, decorate the fence at the...
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month
Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tourist sub
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend