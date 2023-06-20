Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dozen people were arrested in Laurel County over the past week during a drug roundup operation.

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people following ongoing investigations.

The investigations resulted in charges ranging from trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of meth, trafficking opiates, drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, a federal indictment warrant, and complaint warrants.

Those arrested were identified as:

Michelle L. Jones age 40 of Ott Rd., Corbin was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Hicks age 31 of Marlin Jones Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.

Brian K. Surgener age 41 of Hollow View Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Addison Nantz age 35 of McWhorter Road, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Tye age 37 of Gilbert St., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy E. Watkins age 52 of Plane View Dr., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense.

Terry S. Hubbard age 50 of Clark Ln., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Christopher W. Surgener age 38 of Engineer St., Corbin charged on a complaint warrant charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Howard age 38 of Golden Eagle Dr., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Liza D. Godfrey age 30 of Perry Ln., London charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender I.

William R. Freeman age 57 of Morgan St., London charged on a Laurel district complaint warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freddy Scalf age 63 of Starr Hill Rd., East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Jason R. Watkins age 29 of Highway 26, Rockhold, KY charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnie Lewis 66 of East Highway 552, Keavy charged on a federal indictment warrant.

Brian Christopher Hamilton age 45 of KY 229, Barbourville charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua G. Shelby age 38 of KY 3476, Corbin charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Brandy Tonielle Smith age 26 of Hickory Rd., London charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender II.

John Peters age 46 of Ray Bowling Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000.

Anthony D. Gregory age 30 of Terrell Rd., Corbin charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; session of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

James Jacob Root age 38 of Ravenwood Circle, London charged with possession of a Controlled Substance 1st dgree,1st offense -Methamphetamine.

Alicia Isom age 29 of Roy Dugger Road, London Charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. Also this individual was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances.

Perry Lance Valentour age 31 of Locust Grove Rd., Keavy charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Joseph Baker age 31 of London charged on an indictment warrant charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a legend drug; persistent felony offender I.

Ashley Crawford age 30 of London charged on an indictment warrant with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in fentanyl – first offense; trafficking in heroin – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

