Two charged after Danville Shooting
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are charged in connection with a shooting in Danville.
Police say it happened Wednesday outside a home on Logan Avenue.
They say 19-year-old Jason Fuller shot a man in the thigh after a fight.
The people involved ran from the scene, but officers tracked them down in Stanford.
Fuller is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
19-year-old Aniyhla Johnson is charged with facilitation.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.