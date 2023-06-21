Two charged after Danville Shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are charged in connection with a shooting in Danville.

Police say it happened Wednesday outside a home on Logan Avenue.

They say 19-year-old Jason Fuller shot a man in the thigh after a fight.

The people involved ran from the scene, but officers tracked them down in Stanford.

Fuller is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

19-year-old Aniyhla Johnson is charged with facilitation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.