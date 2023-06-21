Everyday Kentucky
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say

Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called falsified documents. (WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) – A 32-year-old woman attended three high schools in Massachusetts, transferring from school to school by enrolling under multiple false names, officials said.

Authorities said the bizarre and elaborate scheme went on for months until a man posing as her father tried to withdraw her from English High School a week after she enrolled. Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called falsified documents.

Police were notified, and it became a criminal investigation. She also is believed to have attended Brighton High School and Jeremiah Burke High School.

“There have been some conversations with students already and school staff who were in contact with this individual,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “We do not have any evidence at this moment of any harm or risk to the young people, thank goodness.”

The woman’s adult father would not comment on the case but said his daughter is now getting the mental health care she needs.

“You think you’ve seen everything,” Wu said. “And we’re looking to make sure that we can find out all the details of what happened here and what the motivation might have been.”

A student who knew her at Burke said he was shocked.

“She definitely didn’t look 32, I can tell you that,” he said. “I wouldn’t have thought she was 32.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

