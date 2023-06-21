Corry Jackson indicted by grand jury in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Corry Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Timonte Harris on Chestnut Street back in April.

Fayette county circuit court officials tell us he was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, but they did not say what that charge was. They say they don’t have the paperwork yet.

Harris and Lakeisha Hill were both killed that night on Chestnut Street, but Jackson is not charged in connection to Hill’s death.

Police say they believe Harris was the one who killed Hill.

Jackson was originally charged with murder, but that was reduced to manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.