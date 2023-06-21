Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More Showers and Storms

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of waves of showers and storms impacting the region as our slow low continues to impact our weather. This thing won’t get out of here until the weekend. By then, another wet weather maker closes in from the west.

Temps out there today will be all over the place. 80 is possible in the north and west where some sunshine shows up from time to time. Areas of the east and southeast may struggle into the low and middle 70s as showers and storms spin from east to west. Once again, locally heavy rainfall is possible.

The low is to our south today but spins back to the north and into our region late Thursday and Friday. That’s when additional rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms target central and eastern Kentucky.

This won’t be all day stuff, but heavy rains on a local scale will still be possible.

Storms become much more scattered on Saturday with mostly dry weather taking control from west to east. This will carry us into Sunday before the next system rolls in from the west. Showers and storms will increase late Sunday into Monday with some scattered stuff lingering into Tuesday.

Temps turn cooler than normal once again.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

