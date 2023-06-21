Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown Police advise against car decals giving away too much information
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department recently shared a Facebook post advising drivers to be mindful of what they put on their cars.

Officers say car stickers could share more personal information than necessary.

Safety is on the minds of many, and whether or not you believe you’re living a private lifestyle, you may be giving away information without knowing.

Georgetown police say that protecting you and your family could come down to something as simple as taking the stickers off your car.

Josh Nash of the Georgetown Police shared that choosing the wrong bumper stickers could be potentially dangerous.

“It allows criminals who are looking for opportunities to commit theft. They will take those things and use them to plan out what their next move is,”

Nash says the more personalized they are, the more dangerous they can be.

“Your children being on a sports team could let them know, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be home in the evenings,’” said Nash.

However, not all stickers are deemed “unsafe.” He advises that when picking decor for your vehicle, make it something that doesn’t apply to your personal life.

“If you’re gonna put stuff on the back of your vehicle, that’s your right to do so. I would say, there’s a lot of quotes that people like to put on the back of their car if you want to put one of those that doesn’t give any information,” said Nash.

Hoping that little safety tips like this can prevent more crime and create a safer lifestyle.

