Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: Are there any requirements for storing firearms in Kentucky?

Earlier this week, state police responded to an accidental shooting involving two children. So,...
Earlier this week, state police responded to an accidental shooting involving two children. So, we wanted to know, are there any laws in Kentucky that would govern how guns are kept out of reach of children?(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this week, state police responded to an accidental shooting involving two children.

So, we wanted to know, are there any laws in Kentucky that would govern how guns are kept out of reach of children? For today’s Good Question we’re asking, “Are there any requirements when it comes to storing firearms in Kentucky?”

In general, no. This information comes from looking at state statutes and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Kentucky has no law requiring unattended firearms to be stored in any certain way, and there is no state statute requiring owners to lock their weapons. That includes if it’s kept in vehicles, as long as it’s stored in a compartment like a glove box or center console.

Kentucky law does prohibit people from “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly providing a handgun, with or without remuneration to any person he knows or has reason to believe is under the age of eighteen years,” except in certain circumstances.

Also, parents and guardians of juveniles are prohibited from providing a handgun or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun if the parent or guardian knows that there is a substantial risk that the juvenile will use a handgun to commit a felony offense or has been convicted of a crime of violence.

However, there is no criminal penalty in Kentucky for someone who fails to secure their firearm and leaves it accessible to an unsupervised minor, even if a child gains access to the firearm and causes an injury or death.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
5-year-old shot to death by 7-year-old in Jackson County home. Safety advocates say accidents...
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

It has been nearly three years since 50-year-old Tammy Botkin was killed in a fiery hit-and-run...
Family of victim killed in fiery Lexington crash still waiting for justice
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand Jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast