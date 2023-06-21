Good Question: Are there any requirements for storing firearms in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this week, state police responded to an accidental shooting involving two children.

So, we wanted to know, are there any laws in Kentucky that would govern how guns are kept out of reach of children? For today’s Good Question we’re asking, “Are there any requirements when it comes to storing firearms in Kentucky?”

In general, no. This information comes from looking at state statutes and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Kentucky has no law requiring unattended firearms to be stored in any certain way, and there is no state statute requiring owners to lock their weapons. That includes if it’s kept in vehicles, as long as it’s stored in a compartment like a glove box or center console.

Kentucky law does prohibit people from “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly providing a handgun, with or without remuneration to any person he knows or has reason to believe is under the age of eighteen years,” except in certain circumstances.

Also, parents and guardians of juveniles are prohibited from providing a handgun or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun if the parent or guardian knows that there is a substantial risk that the juvenile will use a handgun to commit a felony offense or has been convicted of a crime of violence.

However, there is no criminal penalty in Kentucky for someone who fails to secure their firearm and leaves it accessible to an unsupervised minor, even if a child gains access to the firearm and causes an injury or death.

