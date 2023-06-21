Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavier rounds of rain have wrapped up in most cases. The rain chances are still with us.

Scattered showers are expected to continue today, although it won’t be a complete washout. There will be several chances of rain throughout the day. While there may be a few thunderstorms over the next few days, they are not expected to be significant. The region has been influenced by an area of low pressure for several days, and it will persist in the area, keeping the showers going. As long as the low-pressure system remains, temperatures will be below average. However, humidity levels will increase, providing some hints of summer weather.

Furthermore, today marks the official start of summer, with the season commencing at 10:57 AM. Despite the arrival of summer, the presence of the low-pressure system will prevent temperatures from reaching their typical seasonal highs. The system is expected to break up by the end of the week, leading to a decrease in rain chances for Kentucky.

Looking ahead to next week, more weather activity is anticipated, which is likely to bring cooler air to the region. This could result in temperatures dropping further below average.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.