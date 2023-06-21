Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor

Titan Submersible
Titan Submersible(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Titan, the missing exploratory submersible has been offline since Sunday, and time is running out as oxygen levels are running low.

We spoke to a University of Kentucky oceanographer and a Kentucky native who spent three decades working for an oil company on the high seas about the dangers associated above and below those unpredictable waters.

“Right, we’re talking about dropping down 12,500 feet. That’s a really, really... you’ve dropped down two depths of the grand canyon,” said UK Assoc. Professor of Earth and Environmental Science Dr. Andrea Erhardt

Dr. Erhardt described what it’s like on the ocean floor.

“Just keep in mind you are in utter pitch blackness, and when you get down to the bottom, you don’t know really have any way to know where you are,” Dr. Erhardt said. “We’re talking about the pressure down on the bottom of the Titanic is 390 times the pressure that we have on the surface, like 200 times the pressure you put on your car tire.”

Did the ocean’s current push the mini van-sized submersible off course?

“The current isn’t going to take you miles and miles away, but even a small deviation from your path is going to be really challenging to navigate,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Recent reports indicate metal banging in the area. Could it be the Titan crew of five trying to communicate?

“There’s a lot of stuff that moves around in the ocean, so.... we don’t know,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Speaking of communication, with today’s technology, why can’t the crew talk above the surface?

“There’s no cable, and any connection is not going to make it through the water very well.”

Retired captain and Floyd County native Ron Rainey spent three decades on the high seas, shipping vessels across the world for an oil company. Even crossing through the Bermuda Triangle.

“Even if they find them getting to them at that depth, I just don’t know what equipment they have in place to do so,” said Rainey.

Reports that the crew may be making noise give Captain Rainey a sliver of hope.

“But what does give me hope is they say it’s about every 30 minutes which gives a pattern that somebody is saying this is us,” said Rainey.

Dr. Erhardt says we know more about the moon than we do our oceans and contends that we should continue to explore the seas.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
5-year-old shot to death by 7-year-old in Jackson County home. Safety advocates say accidents...
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

It has been nearly three years since 50-year-old Tammy Botkin was killed in a fiery hit-and-run...
Family of victim killed in fiery Lexington crash still waiting for justice
Earlier this week, state police responded to an accidental shooting involving two children. So,...
Good Question: Are there any requirements for storing firearms in Kentucky?
Trent Taylor Sr. (left), Taylor's father, and attorney David Mour (right) commented on the case...
Grand jury will not indict suspect in connection to deadly Shively Animal Clinic shooting
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency