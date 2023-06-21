Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Titan, the missing exploratory submersible has been offline since Sunday, and time is running out as oxygen levels are running low.

We spoke to a University of Kentucky oceanographer and a Kentucky native who spent three decades working for an oil company on the high seas about the dangers associated above and below those unpredictable waters.

“Right, we’re talking about dropping down 12,500 feet. That’s a really, really... you’ve dropped down two depths of the grand canyon,” said UK Assoc. Professor of Earth and Environmental Science Dr. Andrea Erhardt

Dr. Erhardt described what it’s like on the ocean floor.

“Just keep in mind you are in utter pitch blackness, and when you get down to the bottom, you don’t know really have any way to know where you are,” Dr. Erhardt said. “We’re talking about the pressure down on the bottom of the Titanic is 390 times the pressure that we have on the surface, like 200 times the pressure you put on your car tire.”

Did the ocean’s current push the mini van-sized submersible off course?

“The current isn’t going to take you miles and miles away, but even a small deviation from your path is going to be really challenging to navigate,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Recent reports indicate metal banging in the area. Could it be the Titan crew of five trying to communicate?

“There’s a lot of stuff that moves around in the ocean, so.... we don’t know,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Speaking of communication, with today’s technology, why can’t the crew talk above the surface?

“There’s no cable, and any connection is not going to make it through the water very well.”

Retired captain and Floyd County native Ron Rainey spent three decades on the high seas, shipping vessels across the world for an oil company. Even crossing through the Bermuda Triangle.

“Even if they find them getting to them at that depth, I just don’t know what equipment they have in place to do so,” said Rainey.

Reports that the crew may be making noise give Captain Rainey a sliver of hope.

“But what does give me hope is they say it’s about every 30 minutes which gives a pattern that somebody is saying this is us,” said Rainey.

Dr. Erhardt says we know more about the moon than we do our oceans and contends that we should continue to explore the seas.

