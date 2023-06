LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a missing man.

Josh Woodhams was last seen by his family on June 17. And they say his phone has been off since then, and he hasn’t used his debit card.

He is 6′2″, 240 pounds, with blue eyes.

If you see him or know anything about him, you are asked to contact Lexington police.

