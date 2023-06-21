Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Old-fashioned ship replica ‘Pinta’ docks in Louisville this June

A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships has docked in...
A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships has docked in Louisville to be visited as a “floating museum.”(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships has docked in Louisville to be visited as a “floating museum.”

The replica of the “Pinta” will be docked at Louisville’s Waterfront from June 22 through July 5, according to a release.

The Pinta replica was built by Portuguese shipwrights using the same construction methods and tools that would have been used in the 15th century. It made its first debut in Brazil following three years of construction.

The original Pinta ship was the first one to sight land in the voyage to The New World on Oct. 12, 1492.

When the Pinta arrives in Louisville, guests will be able to explore the ship and learn more about how the explorers lived while discovering the globe.

The Pinta will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily when it is docked in Louisville. No reservations are necessary.

Tickets can be purchased at the ship and cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military and $6 for children 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.

Organizers said teachers or groups looking to schedule a private 30-minute tour can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Josh Woodhams
Lexington police looking for missing man
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says