Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Report: Antonio Reeves back on UK’s campus, expected to return to team

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Antonio Reeves has moved into his dorm on Kentucky’s campus and is expected to return to the team next season.

It was reported late last month that Reeves would withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Reeves had not announced if he planned to explore other schools in the transfer portal.

The Chicago native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
5-year-old shot to death by 7-year-old in Jackson County home. Safety advocates say accidents...
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

Lafontant (6-foot-3, 315 lbs) is a top-100 offensive lineman out of Greenwich, Connecticut
Kentucky football adds 3-star offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant
Lexington Sporting Club at North Carolina FC
Lexington Sporting Club Plays to Draw in North Carolina
UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class
WATCH | UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class
Joey Hart
UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class