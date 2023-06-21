Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention

Ricky Griffis
Ricky Griffis(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a missing southern Kentucky man has attracted some national attention.

Nancy Grace is featuring the search for Ricky Griffis on her Crime Stories program.

Griffis has been missing almost a year. He’s from Wayne County.

A Louisiana k-9 search crew has now been on the ground searching for Ricky Griffis for a little more than a week.

Toney Wade says his K-9 crews have scoured some 50 miles. They have been in caves and numerous places in southern Kentucky.

Griffis disappeared around July 4 of last year. His family says he vanished after they received some questionable text messages. Later his phone, car and wallet were found.

Wednesday morning, Nancy Grace interviewed Griffis’ sister, Wade, and others for the Crime Stories program.

“Nancy has been a friend of mine for many years. When I called her about it last week, she jumped on it,” said Tony Wade of Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. “I think in a missing person case, the more publicity a case gets, the more helpful it is. The more leads come in. The more tips come in.”

Wade says he has spoken with multiple people about the case including those he says may hold answers to Griffis’ eventual whereabouts. He says not only has he been searching but has done investigative work as well.

“People have gotten comfortable with us knowing we are not law enforcement. We are not here to arrest anybody. Not to put anybody in jail,” said Wade.

Toney Wade says that they have been searching areas both in Wayne and Pulaski Counties but are leaning toward the likelihood he will be found in Pulaski County.

The Wayne County sheriff says the search for Griffis is an active and open investigation and there are aspects of the case they cannot talk about for fear it would compromise it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
5-year-old shot to death by 7-year-old in Jackson County home. Safety advocates say accidents...
KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

Latest News

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year, allowing people all over the northern...
Young learners in Lexington celebrate solstice at planetarium
Officers say car stickers could share more personal information than necessary.
Georgetown police advise against car decals giving away too much information
Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor
WATCH | Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor
Georgetown Police advise against car decals giving away too much information
WATCH | Georgetown Police advise against car decals giving away too much information