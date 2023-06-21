Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a missing southern Kentucky man has attracted some national attention.

Nancy Grace is featuring the search for Ricky Griffis on her Crime Stories program.

Griffis has been missing almost a year. He’s from Wayne County.

A Louisiana k-9 search crew has now been on the ground searching for Ricky Griffis for a little more than a week.

Toney Wade says his K-9 crews have scoured some 50 miles. They have been in caves and numerous places in southern Kentucky.

Griffis disappeared around July 4 of last year. His family says he vanished after they received some questionable text messages. Later his phone, car and wallet were found.

Wednesday morning, Nancy Grace interviewed Griffis’ sister, Wade, and others for the Crime Stories program.

“Nancy has been a friend of mine for many years. When I called her about it last week, she jumped on it,” said Tony Wade of Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. “I think in a missing person case, the more publicity a case gets, the more helpful it is. The more leads come in. The more tips come in.”

Wade says he has spoken with multiple people about the case including those he says may hold answers to Griffis’ eventual whereabouts. He says not only has he been searching but has done investigative work as well.

“People have gotten comfortable with us knowing we are not law enforcement. We are not here to arrest anybody. Not to put anybody in jail,” said Wade.

Toney Wade says that they have been searching areas both in Wayne and Pulaski Counties but are leaning toward the likelihood he will be found in Pulaski County.

The Wayne County sheriff says the search for Griffis is an active and open investigation and there are aspects of the case they cannot talk about for fear it would compromise it.

