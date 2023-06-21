Young learners in Lexington celebrate solstice at planetarium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - June 21 is the summer solstice, which marks the start of summer.

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year, allowing people all over the northern half of the world to enjoy extra daylight.

The solstice officially began for us in Kentucky at 10:57 a.m., the point at which the sun was directly overhead of the Tropic of Cancer. Thanks to the Earth’s location relative to the sun, the Northern Hemisphere will experience extra sun, giving Kentucky roughly 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

People around the world celebrate the solstice. Some people flocked to Stonehenge to celebrate as the rising sun aligns perfectly with the structure’s stones.

“You know, the summer solstice goes back in history for so so long, and it’s also the transitioning of certain constellations, so you can see constellations a little bit more clearly,” said Delaney Thomas, a STEM educator at the Living Arts and Science Center. “People love to do gatherings and maybe cook some summery kind of foods. So, we are just here to celebrate and have a great time.”

At Lexington’s Living Arts and Science Center, students at their summer camp took time to celebrate the solstice in their own way, making model clay suns and learning about the sun in the on-site planetarium.

“Space is so magical. There is so much we can learn about space. And that’s what the center is all about,” Thomas said. “We are inspiring younger learners and lifelong learners as well - and I think we can do that with the summer solstice.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.