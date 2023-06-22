Family still searching for answers 10 years after Kentucky teen went missing

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks 10 years since a Madison County teenager disappeared.

18-year-old Brookelyn Farthing went missing in 2013.

Police told us she was last seen at a house party in Berea.

A man who had been at that home said he left and came back to find the house on fire.

Crews put out the flames and found some of Farthing’s belongings inside, but they did not find her.

State troopers have led multiple searches over the past decade.

Farthing’s family is offering a $14,000 reward for information that leads to Brookelyn’s return or a conviction connected to her disappearance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.