Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Family still searching for answers 10 years after Kentucky teen went missing

18-year-old Brookelyn Farthing went missing in 2013.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks 10 years since a Madison County teenager disappeared.

18-year-old Brookelyn Farthing went missing in 2013.

Police told us she was last seen at a house party in Berea.

A man who had been at that home said he left and came back to find the house on fire.

Crews put out the flames and found some of Farthing’s belongings inside, but they did not find her.

State troopers have led multiple searches over the past decade.

Farthing’s family is offering a $14,000 reward for information that leads to Brookelyn’s return or a conviction connected to her disappearance.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Woman found dead on New Circle Road
Josh Woodhams
Lexington police looking for missing man

Latest News

Family still searching for answers 10 years after Kentucky teen went missing
Lexington’s leaders are looking into what resources they currently have and ways the city can...
Lexington leaders hold workshop to improve mental health resources
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
WATCH | Woman found dead on New Circle Road