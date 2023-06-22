Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FBI asked to look into questionable campaign contributions to Beshear campaign

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is being asked to look into questionable campaign contributions from a southern Kentucky mayor to Governor Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign.

This comes after allegations were made about money from London’s newly elected mayor, Randall Weddle.

The Kentucky Lantern first reported that Weddle had been linked to more than $200,000 in contributions to the Beshear campaign. The problem is, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, individuals are limited to $2,100 contributions to individual campaigns and $15,000 to political parties.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says since he is a political rival of Governor Beshear, state ethics opinions bar his office from looking into questionable contributions received by Beshear’s campaign.

Cameron is now asking the FBI to investigate. Deputy Attorney General Victor Maddox sent the Louisville FBI field office a letter asking for the investigation due to “controlling ethics opinions:”

Governor Beshear was asked about the situation during his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

“Every election I have been in, I have advised that my campaign follow the letter and spirit of every campaign finance law,” Beshear said.

The state Democratic Party also issued a statement saying they take campaign finance laws very seriously and they work with candidates to comply with those.

Beshear’s campaign says contributions from Weddle have or will be refunded.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Woman found dead on New Circle Road
Josh Woodhams
Lexington police looking for missing man

Latest News

The Frankfort Police Department is looking to install Flock cameras city-wide, but first, they...
Frankfort looking at installing Flock cameras city-wide
Family still searching for answers 10 years after Kentucky teen went missing
Family still searching for answers 10 years after Kentucky teen went missing
Lexington’s leaders are looking into what resources they currently have and ways the city can...
Lexington leaders hold workshop to improve mental health resources