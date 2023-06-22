FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has His Eyes On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of watching showers and some thunderstorms spinning around the same low pressure. This low is coming back at us from the south and southeast and will impact us into the start of the weekend.

Today starts with just some scattered stuff with lots of dry areas. The rain will then increase as that low our of east Tennessee into eastern Kentucky late today into tonight. Showers will cover much of central and eastern Kentucky under this low with some scattered stuff remaining on Friday.

There’s still the chance for a leftover shower or storm on Saturday across the eastern half of the state. Temps range from the upper 70s east to the low and mid 80s west.

Sunday is a day where many are dry with temps in the 80s. Showers and storms will then increase from the west later in the day as another deep system dives into the region from the northwest.

Again, that’s not a look we typically see in summer but we have seen it several times already this June.

Showers and storms roll across the region Sunday night and Monday with a few more showers possibly spinning in on that northwest flow for Tuesday.

Temps remain much cooler than normal.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.