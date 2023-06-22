Frankfort looking at installing Flock cameras city-wide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department is looking to install Flock cameras city-wide, but first, they want to hear from people in the community.

Chief Dustin Bowman says the Flock cameras will help the department work more efficiently, especially because they’re short-staffed. He says right now they’re down seven officers with four more retiring next month.

“We’re going to be at a point to where bodies on the street could be as low as 30% of what they should be,” said Bowman.

Bowman says there aren’t any Flock cameras up yet. He says he wants people to have a better understanding of them first.

“They capture images of license plates in the rear of the vehicle,” Bowman said. “So, it’s not a live-streamed video. There’s not going to be officers sitting around watching these cameras waiting to see anything.”

Bowman says they’re also not made for traffic enforcement, and they don’t have facial recognition. He says they’re used specifically to aid in investigations, whether it’s something criminal or a Golden Alert, for example.

“If we have a license plate of somebody that may be suicidal, we might be able to locate them quicker and maybe save them from taking that fatal step,” said Bowman.

The Flock safety team spoke during a public discussion Thursday. They say Flock cameras are used in dozens of communities across the state including Lexington, Georgetown and Versailles, and that they’ve proven successful.

“We’re not targeting areas; we’re not targeting neighborhoods,” said Bowman.

Bowman says they’re looking to install between 10-20 cameras. He says they won’t say exactly where they will be but that they’ll be in and around the main thoroughfares of town.

“We wouldn’t implement a tool that we thought was going to cause more grief, more stress to the community,” said Bowman.

Resident Dave Panaggio says he came to the discussion with some concerns like the cameras being used improperly. He says he feels better about them now that he’s been more educated.

“I do have faith in his judgment to do what’s best for the community,” Panaggio said.

Bowman says he would like to have the cameras approved by the end of July. Though, he says getting them isn’t a done deal. He says he’s open and willing to have further discussions if people have any concerns.

Bowman says each camera costs $3,000. The initial cost will be paid for by E-911 funds and asset forfeiture. Eventually, he says, they will be a budgeted item.

