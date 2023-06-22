Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances drop a little

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will not rain the entire day but more showers will sweep through the region.

Today, expect showers to make their way through our skies once again. The likelihood of rain will increase as we move closer to the afternoon and evening hours. These showers will primarily approach from the southeastern direction, influenced by an area of low pressure. This low-pressure system has been a significant factor in shaping our weather pattern throughout the week.

As we approach the weekend, the chances of rain will diminish across the entire region. However, there may still be a few rounds of rain, but they will become more scattered in nature. Looking ahead to the early part of next week, another low-pressure system will move in, which will likely elevate our rain chances once again.

With the increased chances of rain, the high temperatures will likely decrease. Therefore, it is expected that the early part of next week will bring cooler temperatures due to the influence of the approaching low-pressure system and the associated precipitation.

By the middle of next week, there appears to be a trend toward drier conditions. This suggests that the rainfall will lessen, allowing for some drying in the region. Keep in mind that weather patterns are subject to change, so it is advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts as the week progresses.

Take care of each other!

