Lexington man goes viral after Tik Tok commentating mom's yard sale

Lexington man goes viral after Tik Tok commentating mom’s yard sale
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has gone viral on Tik Tok after commentating his mom’s yard sale.

The yard sale was over the weekend in Mount Sterling.

Will Haydon spoke with WKYT about his overnight claim to fame.

[WATCH THE INTERVIEW ABOVE}

Will Haydon went viral on Tik Tok after commentating on his mom's yard sale

Haydon says what they didn’t sell went to Goodwill. That includes the wedding topper. However, he says he went to Goodwill and bought the wedding topper to have for himself and keep it in the family.

He says he will keep Tik Tok updated.

