Lexington man goes viral after Tik Tok commentating mom’s yard sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has gone viral on Tik Tok after commentating his mom’s yard sale.

The yard sale was over the weekend in Mount Sterling.

Will Haydon spoke with WKYT about his overnight claim to fame.

Haydon says what they didn’t sell went to Goodwill. That includes the wedding topper. However, he says he went to Goodwill and bought the wedding topper to have for himself and keep it in the family.

He says he will keep Tik Tok updated.

