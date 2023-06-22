Lexington’s Town Branch Park reaches fundraising goal to begin construction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Lexington’s new green space, Town Branch Park, say after seven years of raising private funds, the money is all there to build all $39 million of it.

WKYT spoke to the executive director of Town Branch Park to get a summary of all the amenities the space will have and a Lexington council member who has some concerns about the project.

The park will take up the space behind the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

The nine-acre park will have a water playground, an adventure playground, a dog park and a restoration of Town Branch Creek.

“We want families down here. We want families to come downtown for other reasons to be able to linger and stay longer,” said the park’s executive director Allison Lankford.

An amphitheater will also be constructed. Performance acts will be able to entertain four thousand people.

The nearby Salvation Army right says they are not concerned but rather optimistic about what these events can bring to the community.

“At this point, we are very grateful to have this green space. We believe we can work together with them in the days to come. They will be very mindful of other things as well,” said Major Asit George with the Lexington Salvation Army.

Lexington councilmember-at-large James Brown says the new Town Branch Park will be great for the people who live in the city and those who visit. However, he has some concerns with the project.

“My personal concern is safety in general, and then another concern I always have is making sure all spaces are inclusive and inviting,” said Councilmember Brown.

Lankford says there will be private security on site 24-7.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late summer.

The project is set to be completed by the summer of 2025.

