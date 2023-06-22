Southern Ky. mother stresses pool safety after son nearly drowns

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky mother says a routine trip to the local water park nearly ended in a tragedy.

The Somerset woman says her 22-month-old son nearly drowned in a kiddie pool almost right in front of her. She says people quickly sprang to action and saved her son’s life.

She is sharing her story in hopes it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Jaxon is a healthy, happy, almost two-year-old today. However, last Thursday, for a few seconds, he appeared lifeless.

"All I had to see was his lips were blue. His eyes were dilated. He was not there," said the boy’s mother, Alexis Alexander.

Time seemed to stand still, yet it was like her son’s life was racing away. All because of what happened in just seconds.

"Looking... I was like that can’t be. Him. Laying facing down. You see kids playing, how they can hold their breath,” said Alexander.

Jaxon was in the kiddie pool only inches deep when she said he was suddenly face down.

”I thought maybe a kid is playing. Not it is him. Because he had his zip-up life jacket on,” said Alexander.

Alexander said she was screaming. A lifeguard was just a few feet away, but she says good samaritans were the first to take action.

“This one lady grabbed him and laid him on the ground. Started CPR until the lifeguard actually got him breathing again. And got him to spit up water. Was the one who got there and took over,” said Alexander.

Alexander says her son was rushed to a local hospital and then UK but was told he suffered no permanent damage. She says this shows what may be popular belief in drowning victim behavior is false.

“There wasn’t any screaming or splashing like you see in TV or in the movies,” said Alexander.

Somersplash Water Park’s manager says there isn’t much they can say about the incident right now but says their staff did what they were trained to do to save the boy’s life.

