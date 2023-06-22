Team Rubicon helping with windstorm debris removal in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clean-up is still underway in lexington.

After the windstorm blew through many parts of the city on March 3, debris is still affecting people all over town.

Crews say they are happy to help.

“It means a lot to me that I was able to come back to Lexington and help out, what I consider, still my hometown,” said Eric Sanderson of Team Rubicon.

For Sanderson, these disaster responses hold an important spot in his heart. This one tugs at his heartstrings.

“As we were going around from property to property, I was actually able to stop by my childhood home, and take a picture and send it to my mom and brother and sister and say ‘hey, guess where I am,’” Sanderson said.

Sanderson is one of several crew members cleaning up debris around the city from the March windstorm.

This week, they worked on a total of 20 requests.

“We called out to them and got information about the help they needed and dispatched three chainsaw teams every day from Tuesday up until today,” said Sanderson.

With crews working around the city, you might see more sidewalks like this, with tree trunks and limbs pilled up with debris.

“And now they’re here and doing the work they do at absolutely no cost to the homeowner. Absolutely no charge. This is a part of their mission,” said John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management.

Team Rubicon is led by veterans and helps people across the country. This team is focused on chainsawing and moving that debris curbside.

“We work with the municipalities to make sure we cut the debris to the proper length, if they want it 10 ft or 6 ft, so their bucket trucks can come in and pick up,” said Sanderson.

Bobel says they are grateful for the work they’ve done.

“Everybody’s done their job, and it’s a good way to end the week... almost,” said Bobel.

After working for three days, the crews will finish Thursday afternoon, and curbside debris will be ready for pick-up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.