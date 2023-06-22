Everyday Kentucky
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a stranger reportedly offered them candy at a...
Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a stranger reportedly offered them candy at a Lexington park, according to police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a stranger reportedly offered them candy at a Lexington park, according to police.

Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at Duncan Park Monday afternoon. Police say the juveniles reported feeling sick and were taken to the hospital.

It was determined the juveniles had THC in their system.

They were treated and released from the hospital.

Police are asking parents to talk with their children about the potential dangers of accepting anything from a stranger.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

