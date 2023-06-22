UK chef helping pioneer the future of space food

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A chef at the University of Kentucky is working with NASA to help food taste better in space.

Chef-in-residence Bob Perry is working closely with humanity in deep space to help engineer a better eating experience for astronauts in space.

“We’re looking at how neurogastronomy can help the astronaut eat better and feel better,” said Perry.

Sight and sound are crucial when it comes to tasting our favorite foods.

“Smell is a large part of it, also visual and oral audio is a big part of it too. So, we look at all of these things and how we can possibly enhance the surroundings the astronauts are eating in, so they will eat better and have better health,” said Perry.

However, there are some challenges.

“The thing about food in space is there can’t be any crumb that will drift off, and of course, everything floats, so you have to be really careful,” said Perry.

Engineering better space food is critical since NASA continues to prepare for long-duration missions, like to Mars, when astronauts could spend more than two years in space.

