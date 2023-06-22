Everyday Kentucky
UK Federal Credit Union to open up new branch at Lexington high school

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington high school will soon have a new branch of UK Federal Credit Union.

They broke ground on it Wednesday at Frederick Douglass High School.

It’s the first in-school bank or credit union in the city.

Students will manage and operate it as part of a paid internship.

School leaders say this will be a great opportunity for real-world learning.

The exposure and experience we’re going to provide for students that can then go into the workforce. Yeah, it’s a service that we will have for our teachers and school community, but more than anything, it sets us apart. It gives our students a marketable advantage in the workforce,” said Principal Lester Diaz.

The branch is set to open this fall

