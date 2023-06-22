UK Federal Credit Union to open up new branch at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington high school will soon have a new branch of UK Federal Credit Union.
They broke ground on it Wednesday at Frederick Douglass High School.
It’s the first in-school bank or credit union in the city.
Students will manage and operate it as part of a paid internship.
School leaders say this will be a great opportunity for real-world learning.
The exposure and experience we’re going to provide for students that can then go into the workforce. Yeah, it’s a service that we will have for our teachers and school community, but more than anything, it sets us apart. It gives our students a marketable advantage in the workforce,” said Principal Lester Diaz.
The branch is set to open this fall
