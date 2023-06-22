Everyday Kentucky
Woman found dead on New Circle Road

Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on New Circle Road.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman was found on the inner loop of West New Circle Road at Newtown Pike.

WKYT’s crew saw officers blocking the exit ramp nearby.

Investigators believe a vehicle hit the woman and drove away. They do not have a description of any potential suspects.

Police do not know how long the woman’s body may have been there, or why she would have been walking near the road.

A crash reconstruction team is also investigating.

The coroner has yet to release the woman’s name.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

