Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cooler Temps and Chance Rain Starts off Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today will bring about more scattered rain chances throughout the daytime hours - with blanketed cloud cover across the region. Additionally, high temperatures will only peak around the mid 70s, with cooler air lingering in the wake of the rain.

Friday overnight hours will be relatively calm, with clouds clearing as we approach the early morning hours on Saturday. The first half of the day on Saturday will also remain clear - with cloud cover returning in the afternoon hours. Temps will peak in the low 80s tomorrow with rain chances returning in the afternoon hours. Sunday’s set-up allows for temps to climb into the mid to low 80s, however rain chances return in the evening hours.

The start of the work week ushers in our next storm system, with heavier rain returning to parts of the region around the early Monday morning hours.

