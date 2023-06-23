Bond between winning horse and Madison Co. teen helping Make-A-Wish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since last November, WKYT has been following the incredible story of a Madison County teenager and his very special bond with a racehorse, Cody’s Wish.

The horse was named for 17-year-old Cody Dorman, who has a rare genetic disorder and is nonverbal.

Cody’s Wish has been on a winning streak, but it’s what the horse continues to do off the track that keeps this story alive and continues to impact a non-profit that helped set all of this in motion.

He is a horse that has proven to be unstoppable, coming from behind to win three times in a row now.

It was June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in the Met Mile when Cody’s Wish roared across the finish line, and back home in Kentucky, his number one fan, Cody Dorman, was watching like always.

“Every time you hope that horse wins for Cody, you know he’s doing it for Cody and just seeing them at the races, I think the horse really does do it for Cody,” said Faith Hacker.

Faith Hacker with Make-A-Wish has seen the story of Cody’s Wish and the Madison Co. teenager play out before her eyes.

“It is made for Kentucky. I don’t know that this story could have happened anywhere else,” said Hacker.

Cody and the horse first met several years ago after Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland.

Cody and his family were invited to Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm in Versailles to meet a beautiful brown colt.

The two developed a special bond, so special that the farm later named the horse Cody’s Wish in honor of Cody and the bond has only grown.

“Talking to Leslie and Kelly, they will say the two things that kind of get Cody going every day are the horse and Make-A-Wish. They really say this wouldn’t have happened without Make-A-Wish, and I think that way, you can never underestimate the power of the wish,” said Hacker.

Currently, in Kentucky, Hacker says there are 400 children waiting on a wish. In central Kentucky alone, there are just over a hundred.

Cody Dorman has been so inspired by Make-A-Wish that he is using his story to give back, and it’s paying off.

“We have had people reach out, saying how can we help because the average cost of a wish is about $10,000,” said Hacker.

The story of Cody and Cody’s Wish has received national exposure time and time again, and Make-A-Wish is a huge part of that story, and it’s now inspiring others to give back.

“Cody really has been so inspired by Make-A-Wish that he wants to see this for all the other kids that are out there waiting on a wish just like him,” said Hacker.

It is a winning story that both Make-A-Wish and the Dorman family say still have many more chapters to go.

That win for Cody’s Wish on Belmont weekend secured a spot for him in this year’s Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Park.

