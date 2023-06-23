Everyday Kentucky
Chris Livingston selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the final pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Livingston picked 58th overall in the NBA Draft
Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former UK forward Chris Livingston was drafted with the 58th pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Livingston, who spent just one season in Lexington, played in 34 games for the Wildcats, starting in 26 of them. He averaged 6.3 points per game and 4.2 rebounds a game over 22.4 minutes. His career-high in scoring came against UCLA, when he scored 14 points.

The Akron, Ohio native earned SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Livingston was the second Wildcat picked up, after Cason Wallace. Wallace was UK’s only first-rounder this year.

