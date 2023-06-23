Chris Livingston selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the final pick in 2023 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former UK forward Chris Livingston was drafted with the 58th pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Livingston, who spent just one season in Lexington, played in 34 games for the Wildcats, starting in 26 of them. He averaged 6.3 points per game and 4.2 rebounds a game over 22.4 minutes. His career-high in scoring came against UCLA, when he scored 14 points.

The Akron, Ohio native earned SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Livingston was the second Wildcat picked up, after Cason Wallace. Wallace was UK’s only first-rounder this year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.