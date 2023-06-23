Everyday Kentucky
Commonwealth of Kindness: Random Acts of Flowers

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One charity believes Lexington is the perfect city to see its mission bloom.

Destiny Quinn shares in the latest edition of Commonwealth of Kindness.

On Friday, residents at Morning Pointe of Lexington Senior Living had their day made brighter through a special flower delivery.

The nonprofit Random Acts of Flowers doesn’t just recycle flowers.

“In hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, I think a lot of people need a sign to keep going, keep fighting. And that’s what the flowers bring,” said the chair of Random Acts of Flowers’ board of directors, Drew Rutherford.

Giving not just beautiful flowers away but sharing beautiful moments of encouragement and kindness.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

