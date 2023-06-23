Commonwealth of Kindness: Random Acts of Flowers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One charity believes Lexington is the perfect city to see its mission bloom.

Destiny Quinn shares in the latest edition of Commonwealth of Kindness.

On Friday, residents at Morning Pointe of Lexington Senior Living had their day made brighter through a special flower delivery.

The nonprofit Random Acts of Flowers doesn’t just recycle flowers.

“In hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, I think a lot of people need a sign to keep going, keep fighting. And that’s what the flowers bring,” said the chair of Random Acts of Flowers’ board of directors, Drew Rutherford.

Giving not just beautiful flowers away but sharing beautiful moments of encouragement and kindness.

