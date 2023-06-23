Emergency officials urge safety on the lake this Summer

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The lake can be a popular place for people during the summer, but it can also be dangerous.

We have already seen accidents and drownings this year:

Emergency officials are urging people to be safe this summer.

Lake Cumberland can be a very busy place this time of the year. A lot of boats in the same area can spell trouble, but emergency managers say the best advice is to pay attention and be prepared.

“What we are trying to push here with emergency management is take care of yourself, then your neighbor, then your community,” said Don Franklin with Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Being aware of what’s around you is important when out on the lake. Don Franklin says Lake Cumberland is a popular place, and some areas can become very crowded. He says congestion has become an issue, and with people skiing or tubing all in the same area, boaters need to have spotters to help them navigate.

“All that is great. But someone needs to watch out for other boaters around them. Where they are going, as well as anticipating what another boater may do. That may or may not be be paying attention,” said Franklin.

When swimming, even if you know how to swim, you are encouraged to wear a life jacket because if you get into trouble, it will keep you above water.

Officials also tell boaters to be aware of smaller fishermen’s boats around the corner or pulling out from coves that you might not expect to be there.

