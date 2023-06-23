Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Family of Corry Jackson remains adamant that he is innocent

In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street. Police arrested Corry Jackson. They say he killed Harris but not Hill.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man now indicted for murder in a Lexington shooting remain adamant that he’s innocent.

A grand jury indicted Corry Jackson this week in the death of Timonte Harris.

Harris was shot and killed on Chestnut Street in April.

A few weeks after Jackson’s arrest at the scene, a judge amended his murder charge to manslaughter.

Lexington police say they did this because they believe the victim, Timonte Harris shot and killed Lakeisha Hill moments before he was shot and killed. They initially believed Jackson shot both.

Now that Jackson is charged once again with murder, his family is continuing to fight for his innocence.

“I’m not a judge, I’m not a lawyer, I don’t know the laws, but I thought that you were innocent until proven guilty? But to me, he’s already been labeled a murderer,” said Jackson’s mother-in-law, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Wrong place., wrong time; that’s what both Jackson’s lawyer and his mother-in-law say is the entire reason he’s been accused of murder.

“We’ll continue to fight this case because I know in this case, Corry is innocent,” said Jackson’s defense lawyer, Daniel E. Whitley Sr.

Whitley believes that Jackson is disadvantaged because of the lack of evidence available for investigation.

After the initial incident, two witnesses identified Jackson as the shooter during police lineups. Jackson’s attorney says that the only evidence police have against him.

“The hard thing about this case is that, since his arrest, the police reports, lab reports, all the reports in his case. The defense has had no opportunity to even look at,” said Whitley. “So essentially, the prosecutors have had the ability to control the narrative and present their story.”

They also tested him and his clothes for gunshot residue. However, they do not yet have the results of those tests, as the lab has been backlogged for months.

“We have prosecutors and detectives acknowledging that one, the defense attorney has no access to start litigating for his client, and two, all the results like the gunshot residue and things that could help make a person innocent haven’t even come back yet,” said Whitley.

His mother-in-law is taking care of his wife and kids. She says this has torn them apart.

“The hardest thing for me is watching my grandchildren not have a dad. He’s a dad that provides, and they’re struggling right now,” said Jackson’s mother-in-law. “This has really put a strain on our family.”

However, for now, she says all she and the family can do is wait.

“He wasn’t the shooter. Why can’t people come behind him and say, ‘Hey, let’s stand up for this innocent man and get him home to his kids,’” said Jackon’s mother-in-law.

When we asked Jackson’s mother-in-law and his attorney how confident they were that Corry Jackson did *not* commit murder, they both responded with the same answer: 100%. They are both devastated and are making every effort possible to prove that he is innocent.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Man dies one week after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Lexington
Town Branch Park Lexington
Lexington’s Town Branch Park reaches fundraising goal to begin construction
A chef at the University of Kentucky is working with NASA to help food taste better in space.
UK chef helping pioneer the future of space food
Team Rubicon is led by veterans and helps people across the country.
Team Rubicon helping with windstorm debris removal in Lexington