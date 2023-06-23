Family of Corry Jackson remains adamant that he is innocent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man now indicted for murder in a Lexington shooting remain adamant that he’s innocent.

A grand jury indicted Corry Jackson this week in the death of Timonte Harris.

Harris was shot and killed on Chestnut Street in April.

A few weeks after Jackson’s arrest at the scene, a judge amended his murder charge to manslaughter.

Lexington police say they did this because they believe the victim, Timonte Harris shot and killed Lakeisha Hill moments before he was shot and killed. They initially believed Jackson shot both.

Now that Jackson is charged once again with murder, his family is continuing to fight for his innocence.

“I’m not a judge, I’m not a lawyer, I don’t know the laws, but I thought that you were innocent until proven guilty? But to me, he’s already been labeled a murderer,” said Jackson’s mother-in-law, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Wrong place., wrong time; that’s what both Jackson’s lawyer and his mother-in-law say is the entire reason he’s been accused of murder.

“We’ll continue to fight this case because I know in this case, Corry is innocent,” said Jackson’s defense lawyer, Daniel E. Whitley Sr.

Whitley believes that Jackson is disadvantaged because of the lack of evidence available for investigation.

After the initial incident, two witnesses identified Jackson as the shooter during police lineups. Jackson’s attorney says that the only evidence police have against him.

“The hard thing about this case is that, since his arrest, the police reports, lab reports, all the reports in his case. The defense has had no opportunity to even look at,” said Whitley. “So essentially, the prosecutors have had the ability to control the narrative and present their story.”

They also tested him and his clothes for gunshot residue. However, they do not yet have the results of those tests, as the lab has been backlogged for months.

“We have prosecutors and detectives acknowledging that one, the defense attorney has no access to start litigating for his client, and two, all the results like the gunshot residue and things that could help make a person innocent haven’t even come back yet,” said Whitley.

His mother-in-law is taking care of his wife and kids. She says this has torn them apart.

“The hardest thing for me is watching my grandchildren not have a dad. He’s a dad that provides, and they’re struggling right now,” said Jackson’s mother-in-law. “This has really put a strain on our family.”

However, for now, she says all she and the family can do is wait.

“He wasn’t the shooter. Why can’t people come behind him and say, ‘Hey, let’s stand up for this innocent man and get him home to his kids,’” said Jackon’s mother-in-law.

When we asked Jackson’s mother-in-law and his attorney how confident they were that Corry Jackson did *not* commit murder, they both responded with the same answer: 100%. They are both devastated and are making every effort possible to prove that he is innocent.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.